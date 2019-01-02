Mother, Motorcyclist Die in Fiery Santa Ana Crash

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car resulted in two people losing their lives in Santa Ana on Jan. 2, 2019.

Good Samaritans stepped in to desperately try and save a motorcyclist and a driver after a fiery collision Wednesday in Santa Ana, and the dramatic aftermath of the deadly crash was caught on video.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Raitt Street near McFadden Avenue after the driver made an illegal U-turn and collided with the motorcycle, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

One of the witnesses that rushed to the fiery wreckage was the son of one of the victims, and video shows the son and a neighbor rush into danger to desperately attempt to save a live.

But it was too late.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Cell phone video shows witnessed with water hoses trying to put out the flames.

"I just saw flames go up," Maria Curiel, a witness, says. "I yelled at my dad. 'Get the water hose. There's a man on fire!'"

Brianna Benitez, another witness, says, "It was like a movie scene, like its not real. We stood there for a second in shock but we knew we had to try and help him at least."

The 35-year-old motorcyclist did not survive the crash, while the 40-year-old woman driving the red car also died as a result of the collison.

Neighbors say the young man in the gray shirt trying desperately to save the woman from the burning car is the woman's son.

"I can't even imagine what those families are going through," Curiel says.

Santa Ana investigators believe the woman was rushing to move her car on Raitt street before street sweeping and made an illegal U-turn. The motorcyclist, who witnesses say was going excessively fast, collided with the vehicle, and both people involved died--Two lives lost in an instant.

"It felt like a movie - but its life," Steven La Rue, a witness said.

Curiel added, "It was very heartbreaking to try to help somebody. Both of their lives were taken by an accident."

How fast that motorcyclist was going is still under investigation.

The coroner's office has not yet identified the two victims.