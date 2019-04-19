Marylou Palos is home after being stabbed more than 20 times by an intruder in Orange County. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Three days after she was attacked by a man on a crazed crime spree, Marylou Palos is home.

The mother of two says she relied on her strong faith as she came face to face with an intruder on Tuesday.

"I'm very sore, but I'm alive and I'm here."

She recalled the terrifying incident on Tuesday in Lake Forest when a suspect, identified as James Carlos Melendrez went on a rampage at her home.

Man Terrorized Quiet OC Community With Violent Crime Spree

A man terrorized a quiet Orange County community stabbing, carjacking and running someone down with a car. We're now hearing from one of the good samaritans who helped to stop the suspect. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Published Thursday, April 18, 2019)

"He looked very angry," she said. "He had the face of a devil."

She says he reached into the kitchen drawer and pulled out a knife.

"I started running as fast as I could because I wanted to get him out of the house, because of my kids, I didn't want them to be hurt."

Palos' desperate run was captured on security video. At one point, she said, she ran out of steam.

"I couldn't run anymore," she said. "I said, 'I'm going to go to the sidewalk and fight this man. I have no choice.'

"So I did that."

Suspect Identified in Carjackings, Stabbings in OC

Authorities released the name of a 25-year-old Anaheim man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times, stealing a car from some good Samaritans who stopped to help her and mowing down a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision, leaving both victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

Palos tried to defend herself, but was stabbed more than 20 times in the neck and chest. Good Samaritans came to help.

Police say the suspect stole their car and went on to hurt several more people. As Palos laid on the street, she prayed to live.

"I felt that I was going to enter another place," she said. "But I said, 'no, please no, don't take me. I have my kids, my husband. Give me a second chance because they need me.'"

Her long road to recovery starts with stepping foot back inside her house. The first step was preceded by a prayer.

"It's going to be hard, but I have faith that I can do it because if I was able to fight for my life and my kids life? I can fight. This is nothing compared to what I went through."