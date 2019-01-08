Mother and Teenagers Spark a Fight at a Moreno Valley McDonald's

Sodas fly and employees scramble for cover as a brawl breaks out inside a Moreno Valley McDonald's.

Sodas flew across the counter as employees scrambled for cover at a McDonald’s in Moreno Valley after a brawl between a mother and two teenagers.

Cellphone video shows the chaos started when a mother confronted teenagers for playing in the restaurant’s playground.

The situation escalated after the mother told the teenagers they were too old to be in the playground.

“They kept wanting to fight me, they all started hitting me and my two little girls were crying” she said. “My dad realized that they were on me and he pulled me away.”

The teenagers began throwing drinks, shoving items off the counter and throwing cups at people.

Police say the teens caused about $1,000 in damage before they took off and they have yet to be found.

The mother was treated for minor injuries.