Two children were found dead inside an Ontario home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

The mother of two young girls found dead in the garage of their Ontario home has been identified as a suspect in their killings, police said Wednesday.

A 14-year-old girl and her 4-month-old sister were found Tuesday afternoon. Their mother was found unresponsive, in a failed suicide, police said.

The mother, who is not being identified, had been dealing with depression issues. Police say among the evidence recovered was a suicide note. Police didn't release a cause of death for the children.

The mother hasn't been able to talk to police due to her condition, officials said.

Teen Girl and Baby Sister Found Dead in Ontario Home