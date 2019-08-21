The mother of two young girls found dead in the garage of their Ontario home has been identified as a suspect in their killings, police said Wednesday.
A 14-year-old girl and her 4-month-old sister were found Tuesday afternoon. Their mother was found unresponsive, in a failed suicide, police said.
The mother, who is not being identified, had been dealing with depression issues. Police say among the evidence recovered was a suicide note. Police didn't release a cause of death for the children.
The mother hasn't been able to talk to police due to her condition, officials said.