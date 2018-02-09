The pain and the emotions of four children and a father is expressed after they speak on a 30-year-old woman's death following a fatal hit-and-run. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at midnight on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

Four young children are devastated after their mother was fatally struck Wednesday by a vehicle whose driver did not stop.

Monica Zuniga, 30, was killed at about 5 a.m. when she was crossing Huntington Drive from Locke Avenue in El Sereno.

"The grandma called me on the phone and had bad news," Jorge Nunez, the father of two of Zuniga’s children said. "My understanding is he stopped, then took off again."

Nunez’s children were pulled out of class to learn of the heartbreaking news.

"She was an innocent person," Arturo Nunez, Zuniga’s son said. "Why did you have to kill her now? My heart's broken. I miss her so much."

"I feel really sad because I can’t see her anymore," Julie Nunez said as she fought back tears.

Jorge, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, relies on a caretaker and medications. He is now setting his health aside to focus on Zuniga's untimely death.

"Turn yourself in, please. You hurt my kids now, they don’t have a mother," he said. "It's very hard."

The woman’s son is also pleading for the driver to come forward.

"You just ran her over like she was an animal," Arturo said. "You just left her on the floor. She didn’t do anything to you."

Police are looking for a dark-colored 2000 to 2005 Volkswagen Rabbit in connection to Zuniga’s death. The vehicle likely has damage to the front and windshield.

In an effort to find the driver and encourage other motorists to keep an eye out, officials will conduct a check point Friday, Feb. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to remind others that a reward of up to $50,000 is offered to anyone who can provide information that can lead up to the driver’s identity.

Anyone with information on the driver behind Zuniga's death is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713. Anonymous tips can be made by dialing 1-800-222-8477.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for Monica Zuniga's funeral, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.

