Mother's Day Geranium Show, at LA Arboretum

Geraniums shall be the joyful focus of a show and sale at the LA Arboretum in Arcadia over Mother's Day Weekend 2019.

What to Know LA Arborteum & Botanical Gardens

Arcadia

May 11 and 12, 2019

Is timing everything?

That's one of those not-too-serious over-brunch debate topics, the kind of conversation-starter that may stoke heated (or at least lukewarm) opinions.

But there's no debating this: The fact that Mother's Day lands on the flower-bloom-iest part of the calendar is a true example of the stars aligning.

Or, rather, the seeds sprouting, and the petals opening up, and the tree branches budding, too. For if your mom digs nature, and beautiful buds, there are several Southern California gardens to visit on Mother's Day.

Including the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden, which is in full flowers-are-poppin' mode as we roll into Mother's Day Weekend, making it an ideal outing.

Even idealer, though? The Geranium Show & Sale, from the Geranium Society of Los Angeles, is opening its own proverbial petals at the Arcadia destination on both Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

"Rare and hard-to-find pelargoniums/geraniums" will be a flowery focus, and your mom can simply admire, if that's her wish, or she can purchase a plant or two to take home.

Or, yes, you can, on her behalf, with it being Mother's Day and all.

Entry to the Geranium Show and Sale is free, once you've paid your entry to the LA Arboretum, which, of course, you're doing for your mom, too, because you're such a thoughtful kid.

What else is blooming/happening at the expansive gardens? Follow the peacocks' cries to this site for everything Arborteum-y.

