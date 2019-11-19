Motion Billboards Catch the Eye, But Are They Dangerous for Drivers?

Motion billboards are already visible in Southern California, but there's a debate going on about whether they are safe for drivers. Patrick Healy reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Note: NBC4 has advertised on motion billboards. (Published 16 minutes ago)

A new generation of electronic billboards is competing for eyeballs, but what sets them apart from their predecessors, even recent digital ones, is full motion video.

Los Angeles still has only a handful of full motion boards, but many have raised concerns about the potential for distracting drivers. In neighboring Inglewood, however, these new types of billboards have been welcomed and the city now has them at half a dozen locations exhibiting the technology. And the city is interested in growing that number.

Certainly, the billboards are certainly making a splash. To say they're hard to miss is an understatment. Visually bright and bold, one literally extends over the roadway above you. Going beyond the original digital billboards, the technology offers full motion video to catch your eye -- even if you're the driver.

And that is a source of controversy.

Full motion is not permitted in a lot of places, but by welcoming it, Inglewood has put itself at the video vanguard. It has a bit of a Las Vegas feel, but not everyone is entusiastic about the futuristic look.

"They're ugly," Patrick Frank of the Coalition to Ban Billboard Blight says. "You feel like an extra in a 'Blade Runner' remake."

"That billboard caputures your eyes," Dash Two CEO Gino Sesto says.

Sesto can tell you that's the goal of advertising, being an agency founder and CEO himself. He's placed ads on the new generation of full motion boards the Wow Media company has been putting up in Inglewood.

Sesto says, "The industry is pushing toward digital and full motion."

Mark Falzone, president of the advocacy group Scenic America, says, "I'm deeply concerned when it comes to digital or full motion video. I think we need to hold the line."

Scenic America does not like billboards, in general, but views full motion billboards as a menace.

"Numerous studies show they ara a huge distraction," Falzone says.

For the time being, full motion is forbidden along freeways.

In the city of Los Angeles, only a couple of what are officially called offsite advertising signs have full motion video, as LA grapples with regulating billboards. Neighboring Inglewood is at the vanguard of permitting them, with full motion now at six locations, most double sided.

Drivers, meanwhile, seem divided on the issue.

Some drivers seemed to enjoy the look, like a driver named Ashley who excitedly exclaimed, "Oh, look at that. Bam!"

A driver named Julie said, "If im driving and try to look up, its kind of like a cellphone--a little dangerous."

Wow Media and the city of Inglewood disagree with the notion that the billboards are dangerous, citing studies that show a steep decline in the number of accidents reported after full motion billboards went up. The city's figures show the number of annual accidents the past three years has dropped from eight to five to one.

Skeptics would like to see a broader study.

