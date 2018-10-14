Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a box truck early Sunday morning on the 110 freeway in South LA. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a box truck early Sunday morning on the 110 freeway in South LA. The California Highway Patrol is searching for multiple vehicles involved in the incident.

The crash occurred when the truck changed lanes into the path of the motorcyclist, who was then thrown from the bike and struck by multiple cars, according to the CHP. The motorcycle was dragged underneath the truck for about 200 yards.

Authorities are searching not only for the driver of the truck, but drivers of some of the other vehicles that struck the victim on the highway, who also fled the scene of the accident.

The crash led to closure of the all main lanes of northbound 110 for two hours. Three lanes were expected to remain closed for an unknown period of time.