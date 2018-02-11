Motorcyclist Surrenders to Officers Following Short Chase - NBC Southern California
Motorcyclist Surrenders to Officers Following Short Chase

By Whitney Irick

Published at 11:00 PM PST on Feb 11, 2018 | Updated at 11:45 PM PST on Feb 11, 2018

    NewsChopper 4

    A motorcyclist was taken into custody in Downey following a short pursuit Sunday night.

    The man was traveling more than 100 mph along the 60 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

    He pulled into the driveway of a home on Stamps Avenue in Downey around 11:08 p.m. where he got off the bike and went inside. 

    A short time later he came outside and surrendered to authorities. 

    He was originally wanted for failure to yield. 

    It was not immediately clear what charges -- if any -- the suspect will face. 

