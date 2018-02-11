Motorcyclist Surrenders to Officers Following Short Chase

A motorcyclist was taken into custody in Downey following a short pursuit Sunday night.

The man was traveling more than 100 mph along the 60 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He pulled into the driveway of a home on Stamps Avenue in Downey around 11:08 p.m. where he got off the bike and went inside.

A short time later he came outside and surrendered to authorities.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

He was originally wanted for failure to yield.

It was not immediately clear what charges -- if any -- the suspect will face.