Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Torrance Crash

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Monday morning in a collision in Torrance.

The crash was reported about 7:25 a.m. in the area of 190th and Beryl streets, according to Lt. Jeremiah Hart of the Torrance Police Department.

A 2017 Honda Accord was traveling west on 190th Street when the driver began turning left onto southbound Beryl and collided with the eastbound motorcycle, Hart said.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Redondo Beach man whose name was withheld, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The 27-year-old man who was driving the Honda was not injured, but his passenger, a 22-year-old Gardena woman, was taken to a hospital to be checked out, Hart said. The Honda driver's name was not released.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in the collision.

The crash closed 190th Street in both directions for about two hours as police investigated.