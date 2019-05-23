Two Dogs Who Were Along for Wild Ride in Motorhome Chase Are Doing Well

A woman led authorities on a wild and dangerous pursuit in a stolen motor home, with two dogs inside the RV. Kim Tobin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019)

What to Know Two dogs were in a stolen RV when its driver led officers on a dangerous pursuit Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley

One of the dogs was injured when it tumbled out of the motorhome, but she's doing well at LA Animal Services

The dogs did not belong to the driver, who has an extensive history of criminal activity

Two dogs who were inside a rambling wreck of a motorhome that crashed into cars and trees in a San Fernando Valley pursuit rampage are recovering and doing well.

One of the dogs added another layer of drama to the destructive pursuit Tuesday when she tumbled out of the behemoth RV and onto the street. The driver left her behind, continuing on a path of destruction before slamming into a car and gate at a Tarzana home -- the last in a chain of crashes.

The other dog remained at 52-year-old Julie Ann Rainbird's side, panting as she was taken into custody.

After rounding up the dogs, Los Angeles Animal Services used their embedded microchips to determine that Rainbird, who has previous convictions for identity theft, trespassing and possession of methamphetamine, was not the registered owner. The dog treated for injuries left the animal hospital Wednesday wearing casts on two legs.

"She was very good about letting us do that," said Dr. Hughes Sanders. "She is expected to make a full recovery, which is great."

The dogs remain with LA Animal Services. The microchip, about the size of a grain of rice and implanted under an animal's skin, is scanned and checked in a national database that has the owner's address and phone number.

Three people were hospitalized and at least six vehicles were damaged in Tuesday's chase. The passenger side of the RV, purchased with information obtained in a January identity theft, was ripped off when Rainbird hit a tree during a wide U-turn.