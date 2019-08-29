A family was grieving a father of two who was killed in a mysterious crash Thursday after his vehicle slammed into a building in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles.
The family identified the man as Ernest Jordan, and said he worked as an executive chef at a hotel in Beverly Hills.
"He was on his way to work. That's the only reason he was out there," William Jordan, his father, said.
A witness described seeing a black Infinity lose control and slam into a vacant building in the 8900 block of West Pico Boulevard about 5:55 a.m.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Nearby residents tried to help, but it was too late.
"It looked like a tank ran over the car," Phillip Manchouri said.
Witnesses told police they heard what sounded like a street race or possibly a road rage incident before the crash.
"He's not a racer. So I was shocked by what I heard. That's not like him," the victim's father said.
The victim's family said he was a hardworking father of two girls, and always positive.
Police are looking for more possible witnesses.