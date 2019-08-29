Father of 2 Killed in Violent Wreck After Car Slams Into Building in Pico-Robertson Area - NBC Southern California
Father of 2 Killed in Violent Wreck After Car Slams Into Building in Pico-Robertson Area

By Jane Yamamoto

Published Aug 29, 2019 at 9:29 AM | Updated at 11:35 PM PDT on Aug 29, 2019

    Family Grieves After Mysterious Deadly Crash

    The violent wreck left a father of two dead, but it wasn't clear why his vehicle lost control and slammed into a vacant building in Pico-Robertson area. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019. (Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019)

    A family was grieving a father of two who was killed in a mysterious crash Thursday after his vehicle slammed into a building in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles.

    The family identified the man as Ernest Jordan, and said he worked as an executive chef at a hotel in Beverly Hills. 

    "He was on his way to work. That's the only reason he was out there," William Jordan, his father, said. 

    A witness described seeing a black Infinity lose control and slam into a vacant building in the 8900 block of West Pico Boulevard about 5:55 a.m.

    Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Nearby residents tried to help, but it was too late. 

    "It looked like a tank ran over the car," Phillip Manchouri said. 

    Witnesses told police they heard what sounded like a street race or possibly a road rage incident before the crash. 

    "He's not a racer. So I was shocked by what I heard. That's not like him," the victim's father said. 

    The victim's family said he was a hardworking father of two girls, and always positive. 

    Toni Guinyard

    Police are looking for more possible witnesses. 

