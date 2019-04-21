Mountain Lion Caught in Pasadena Yard is Released into Wild - NBC Southern California
Mountain Lion Caught in Pasadena Yard is Released into Wild

Authorities determined the feline was in good health and tagged it for identification.

By Sebastian Echeverry

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    A mountain lion that was removed from the backyard of a Pasadena home on Thursday was released Sunday after authorities made sure the large cat was healthy enough to go back into the wild.

    The Tulare Police Department shared a video of the mountain lion on Facebook waddling back into the forest after being sedated all night. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife examined the feline, determined it was in good health, and tagged it for future identification.

    Police received a call about the large cat in a residential area Thursday evening. Animal Control and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene and extracted the mountain lion without injuries.

    Almost half of California is considered mountain lion territory, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. They are solitary creatures who tend to avoid human contact.

    Mountain lions are known to move wherever deer are located, and as urban towns expand deeper into mountain lion territory, the large cats may venture into backyards and city streets.

    For more information on California's mountain lions, click here.

