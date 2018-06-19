Researchers suspected the mother mountain lion had given birth, and they were right. These four kittens were discovered June 11, 2018 in the hills northwest of Los Angeles. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Four mountain kittens were discovered this month inside a Simi Hills den, an important find for biologists researching how the animals navigate the varied landscape northwest of Los Angeles.

Video from the National Park Service shows the blue-eyed kittens inside the den, the first litter documented in the Simi Hills between the 101 and 118 freeways. One of the kittens hisses and takes a swipe at the camera as it captures the den while the mother, known as P-62, was away on June 11.

All four kittens -- identified as P-66, P-67, P-68, and P-69 -- are female. Biologists tracking P-62 since January suspected she had given birth, but waited until radio telemetry from a tracker told them she was away from the den before approaching the big cats' hideout nestled between the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountain ranges.

"This is the first litter we have marked at the den in the Simi Hills, which happens to be a critical habitat linkage between the Santa Monica Mountains and larger natural areas to the north," said Jeff Sikich, biologist for Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. "We are very interested to learn about how they will navigate the fragmented and whether they will remain in the Simi Hills or eventually cross one or more freeways to the north or south."

During the stealthy visit to the den, they took tissue samples and checked on the kittens' health. They weighed between four and five pounds and are likely about 4 1/2 weeks old.

It's the 15th kitten liter documented by National Park Service biologists at a den site. They will help researchers, who have been studying mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains region since 2002, better understand how the cats survive in urban Southern California.