Mountain Lion Love to Purr at Free P-22 Fest

Love our urban wildlife, including that purrful star P-22? The much-loved mountain lion won't make the party in his honor, but you can be there, in Griffith Park, on Saturday, Oct. 27.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shane's Inspiration at Griffith Park

Free

Spying the perfect photograph of P-22?

That would also be called, quite simply, "a photograph," for every snapshot taken of the handsome mountain lion, one of Southern California's best-known residents, is of the perfect variety.

That's because just seeing this beautiful and powerful feline living in the hills above Los Angeles affirms our understanding that urban wildlife can thrive here, and does, which only helps to strengthen how we interact and care for our closest swathes of nature.

And one of those nature-amazing settings, Griffith Park, will again serve as a party place for those who adore the story of P-22, of other mountain lions in the region, and of all the critters that chirp and buzz and scurry around our Southern Californian homes.

The exact spot for the P-22 Day Festival 2018 is Shane's Inspiration, the date is Saturday, Oct. 27, and you'll want to be at the festival from 11 a.m. to 4 o'clock.

Admission? It's as free as the breeze that surely flutters P-22's fur, from time to time, though do show with cash to buy lunch, if you like.

A P-22 photobooth (nope, the big cat won't be there, but his "likeness" will be), an urban garden wildlife installation, a ranger-helmed walk, live tunes, and lots more animal-amazing, nature-knowing to-dos will fill the five-hour span.

To see more about this third annual go-around, an honorary shindig for one of the whiskeriest, paw-biggest, tail-swishiest celebs around, pad, cat-style, over to this page at once.

