Mouseketeers, the 'Remembering Disneyland' Auction Is Here

If a dream is a wish your heart makes, and we do believe Cinderella is correct when she so sweetly sings those iconic lyrics, then your heart might be wishing something quite specific at the moment. You might be longing to own a beautiful or mysterious or funny piece of Disneyland history, which means you're simultaneously hoping to be the highest bidder at the 'Remembering Disneyland' auction, set to take place at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, Dec. 16.



The handful of handsome The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror props and furnishings going to auction are getting some understandable buzz, as the famous attraction did shutter at Disney California Adventure in early 2017. There are other treasures to behold beyond the Hollywood Tower Hotel artifacts, though, some 800-plus in all, including posters, cast member uniforms, and more. Will other parks, like Walt Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland, also make cameos? You bet, so look for items for Disney destinations beyond Anaheim.



Take a peek now at a few of the items, decide if you'll bid, and make another wish, dreamer, with your heart.