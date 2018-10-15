Movie Monster Make-up Exhibit Bewitching Tinseltown

Eye three decades of monstrous make-up wizardry at The Hollywood Museum. (Pictured: Actress Susan Olsen bravely visited a "Starship Trooper" bug at the exhibit's opening night.)

What to Know 30 Years of Make-Up, Monsters, and Magic

The Hollywood Museum

$15 adults

You truly can't group all movie mavens together, on any one topic, but one pretty true fact is this: While it is cool to see a giant bug or werewolf or cosmic traveler on the big screen, encountering such a being in real life gives basically everyone, even the bravest among us, the quaky knees.

Because creating a realistic, ultra-scary movie monster?

It is quite the art form, a discipline that stretches back through the decades 'round these movie-making parts.

If you're curious about just how quaky your knees might get, while standing near an over-sized insect from "Starship Troopers" or props from "Alien Resurrection," you can find out now, at The Hollywood Museum.

That's where "30 Years of Make-up, Monsters, and Magic," an exhibit devoted to the creative, creature-making calling, is on view, and just in time for the hauntingest season of the year, too.

The critter-packed display came together "...in association with the Academy Award-winning Special Creature and Character Studio Amalgamated Dynamics," an outfit that has been fashioning some of the most frightening figures to ever appear on the silver screen.

Might you encounter masks from your gnarliest nightmares? You surely might.

Could you spy spine-tingling sights from "It" and "The Nun" and "Bright" and other recent horror and genre flicks?

Oh yes, such eek-inducing artifacts are in the glass cabinets, just steps from where you'll stand to get a closer look...if you dare. (Of course you do dare, we'll assume.)

A "full-sized" Predator and Alien, from, you got it, "Predator vs. Alien" are in the house, too. Count on, though, seeing a host of skin-prickly superstars from a line-up of recent blockbusters and famously fearsome flicks.

The Hollywood Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 o'clock. An adult ticket is $15.

