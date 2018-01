There were signs of hope in Romero Canyon a day after a deadly winter storm. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018)

There were signs of hope in Romero Canyon a day after a deadly winter storm. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. See More