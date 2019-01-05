Mudslides North of Malibu, Flash Flood Warning Issued for Woolsey Burn Area

Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions Saturday night in Ventura County due to mudslides covering both sides of the famous California roadway, according to the Ventura County California Highway Patrol.

In addition, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for Woolsey Fire burn areas, including the city of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Oak Park and Westlake Village, along with PCH, according to the National Weather Service based in Oxnard.

Flooding and debris flow were affecting the Woolsey Fire burn area, according to the Moorpark CHP, and the agency advised the public to stay away from the area.

Firefighters were on the scene of a 40-foot wide debris flow near Yerba Buena Road and PCH, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. No rescues were needed and southbound PCH had been clased at Las Posas Road, according to VCFD.

