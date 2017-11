A school bus filled with children, a pick-up truck and a sedan collided in El Monte Monday morning, leaving one person injured, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 7:39 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Anita and Elliot avenues involving a white pick up truck, gray Nissan Altima and the school bus.

It wasn't clear what caused the crash, but one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance.