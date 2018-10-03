Multiple People Shot in South LA

Three people were shot in South LA Wednesday in broad daylight. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

Three people were shot on the corner of 62nd Street and South Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Sgt. Mike Lopez said the shooting was first reported at 5:22 p.m., and initial reports from the scene suggested three people had been shot and that one person had possibly died at the scene.

Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m., and a large police presence was visible.

Witnesses at the scene said that the shooting may have been a drive-by, and authorities were searching for a single shooter. One of the three men shot was in transported to a hospital in critical condition, and the other two struck by gunfire were expected to survive.