A murder suspect believed to be armed was barricaded in a residence in the North Hollywood area Monday.

Police went to the 7500 block of Tujunga Avenue at 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations office.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene, and the barricade was still ongoing about three hours later.

The suspect is in his 20s and is believed to be armed, Madison said.

