Musical Mavens, Pantages Just Announced Its Upcoming Shows

A grand stage, a venue full of Tinseltown history, and stories told through music, expression, gesture, lyrics, dialogue, and pure, rich emotion? It must be a night out at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, and a night at The Pantages means you're probably seeing a large-of-scale, impressive-of-cast, deep-of-story presentation. "Hamilton" recently left the venue after a stellar run, and the popular "Aladdin" is there now, as of January 2018, but what's to come?



That question was answered on the penultimate day of January, when The Pantages announced its line-up of blockbuster 2018-2019 musicals. Seven big shows are ahead, with a whole range of feeling, fire, and hope, so pause to take a look now at what you'll be watching, if you love song-filled before-your-eyes spectacle, in the months to come. Good to know? Season ticket packages are available right now.