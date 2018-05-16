Musician's Los Feliz Mansion - Former Russian Consulate - On Sale for $26 Million

A 1920s sprawling Los Feliz residence owned by multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-nominated musician Michael Feinstein is going on the market for the first time since 1998 for $26 million, and it's pretty spectacular.
The amazing property is on a half-acre lot below the Griffith Observatory. It was built in the 1920s, and from 1935 to 1951 served as the Russian Consulate.
Feinstein bought the 15,000+-square-foot property, that boasts a wine cellar, movie theater, studio, and music room, in 1998 for a fraction of the current asking price - $2.1 million.
