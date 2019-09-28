Photos: Hollywood's Musso & Frank Grill, the Restaurant With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

One hundred years ago this month, the first customers were welcomed through the doors of a restaurant that became a Hollywood star.
Musso & Frank in the heart of Hollywood arrived on the scene at a time when the area around it was taking on its identity as the center of the entertainment universe. It was a favorite stop for some of the industry's biggest name when they were in the neighborhood — Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Depp and many more through the decades.
Over the years, the restaurant with a glowing neon sign and inviting high-backed red booths at 6667 Hollywood Boulevard became a film star in its own right, most recently with a role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
