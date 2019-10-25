Mutts to Strut, to Help Hounds, at Best Friends Fest

Leash up your number one guy for this saunter around Exposition Park. The Oct. 26 event will help Best Friends Animal Society, a group that helps a whole bunch of critters find homes.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 26

Exposition Park

$25 on-site registration

When was the last time you mutt-strutted?

Did you leash your Lassie up this morning for a pleasant stroll around the block? Did you take our lil' tyke over to the dog park, all for some sunshine and exercise?

There are plenty of ways to move alongside our small 'n furry fry, but one of the heart-nicest happens at Exposition Park each year.

That's when Strut Your Mutt returns, with a bark, tail wag, and lick, for a few hours of Fido-centered sweetness. It's a fundraiser for Best Friends Animal Society, and it can trace its origins back to 1996, in Salt Lake City, meaning that it will soon celebrate its first quarter-century.

The pup-fun focus of the morning to-do?

Walking, hobnobbing, being on the receiving end of kisses from pups you've just met, and most importantly raising funds for Best Friends, an organization that helps dogs in numerous ways, and cats, too.

It isn't just about the strutting, however; doggie yoga will be finding its center during the event, and pet portraits will give pet-loving people a memento of the generous-of-spirit day.

Food trucks, and live tunes, add another layer of convivial cool to the already excellent affair.

It's an affair that'll woof on Saturday, Oct. 26. The cost to register there? It's twenty five bucks, and kids age 12 and under can strut for free.

Best Friends Animal Society has a big goal: Moving our country to no-kill in six years. To help the group meet this 2025 goal, you can donate, volunteer, or strut with your own mutt.

