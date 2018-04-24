Mystery Woman Targeting Burbank, Toluca Lake Neighborhoods

People in Burbank and Toluca Lake are being advised to lock their homes and cars after security cameras captured a woman targeting Valley residents. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Residents are on edge after a mystery woman began targeting their Burbank and Toluca Lake neighborhoods.

Residents say their neighborhood is usually quiet and safe, but that sense of safety has been shaken as the woman has been captured on several security cameras going through unlocked cars and trying to break into people's homes.

"We've had someone going around opening doors, trying to get into people's homes, getting into people's homes and stealing," said Burbank and Toluca Lake neighborhood Watch Captain Jill Share.

The mystery woman has long, dark hair and was seen wearing Ugg boots with knee-high socks while carrying a large black bag with a white Chanel logo.

"It was bizarre," said Linda Flaherty, a Burbank resident whose car was targeted. "I think it's absolutely bizarre. It's like 2:30 in the afternoon, broad daylight, sun shining and she just blatantly walks up like she owns the place."

Karen Koenig's home was burglarized on the same day Flaherty's car was ransacked, forcing her to change the way she lives. "My door is locked 24/7, my windows are locked 24/7," Koenig said, lamenting the fact that the woman could be targeting her neighborhood precisely because residents usually feel safe enough to let their guard down.

Neighbors are now warning each other, posting flyers and alerting one another on Facebook and the NextDoor app.

"It's crazy. We've got to get her off the streets," Flaherty said.