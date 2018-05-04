An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to launch Saturday May 5, 2018 from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. Depending on weather conditions, it might be a spectacular sight for Southern Californians. David Biggar has a look at what to know about the launch. (Published Thursday, May 3, 2018)

NASA's InSight spacecraft is set for its journey to unlock secrets under the surface of Mars when it lifts off in a historic launch that will be visible to millions of Californians.

The launch window for InSight aboard an Atlas V rocket is scheduled to open at 4:05 a.m. at Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. Depending on weather conditions and the actual time of liftoff, a widespread part of Southern California could be in for a spectacular launch -- the first from the West Coast to another planet.

"If you live in Southern California and the weather is right, you’ll probably have a better view of the launch than I will," said Tom Hoffman, project manager for NASA’s InSight mission from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, "I'll be stuck inside a control room looking at monitors -- which is not the best way to enjoy an Atlas 5 on its way to Mars."

Residents as far north as Bakersfield and possible as far south as Rosarito, Mexico, should have a good view of the launch if pre-dawn weather conditions are right. The Atlas V rocket will produce about 860,200 pounds of thrust when it climbs above the coast before turning toward Earth's south pole.

"The Atlas V begins a southerly trajectory and climbs out over the Channel Islands off Oxnard," said Tim Dunn, launch director for the Launch Services Program at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "If you live on the California Central Coast or south to L.A. and San Diego, be sure to get up early on May 5th, because Atlas V is the gold standard in launch vehicles and it can put on a great show."

The rocket's first stage will shut down about three minutes after liftoff, followed shortly by second-stage separation The powerful engine will then light up, carrying InSight into orbit about 13 minutes after the launch and 115 miles above Earth.

The engines will then be re-ignited about an hour after launch, pointing InSight on its path to Mars. The spacecraft will be accompanied by two twin briefcase-size CubeSat satellites to provide a communications link. the CubeSats will break off after launch.

The lander, packed with science instruments designed to dig deep into Mars, will likely arrive on Mars in late November. It will be begin a search for seismic activity, or Marsquakes, and monitor the flow of heat under the red planet in an effort to learn how Mars formed and unlock other mysteries.