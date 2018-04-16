Photos: Elvis' Honeymoon Home Gets a $1 Million Price Cut

The price tag on Elvis Presley's honeymoon hideaway in the Southern California desert has again been slashed in hopes of a sale.

The Palm Springs landmark designed by influential modernist architect William Krisel is now listed for $4.9 million, down a million dollars from a $5.9 million asking price last year. The home was famously rented out by "The King" and his wife following their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas.

The midcentury modern residence at 1350 Ladera Circle features five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a little more than an acre of living space at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the listing held by Mary Kay Nibley of Rodeo Realty. The Presleys enjoyed spacious indoor living areas with curved walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, along with outdoor amenities that include a lush lawn, tennis court and swimming pool.

