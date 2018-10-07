Retired NBA star Kevin Garnett has set a $19.9 million price on his unfinished Malibu mansion after buying the property for $6.4 million in 2003, according to the LA Times.



The 7-acre property offers stunning ocean views of the Southern California coast and is surrounded by trees. The centerpiece of the property is an under-construction 11-000-square-foot mansion that has active plans, permits and Coastal Commission approval in place, according to Hilton & Hyland, whose Eric Hassan and Barbara Tenenbaum hold the listing. Another six-bedroom house was on the property when Garnett purchased the property.



In addition, there is a private gated entrance with a driveway that circles the property. See the stunning views the property offers below: