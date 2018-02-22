Disappearing Medical Debt

Click here to help!

If you’ve ever been to the emergency room, you know the cost of a single visit can leave you feeling worse than before you got there. Medical debt is a huge problem -- one in five Americans have it, Californians owe more than $400 million. Simply put, it’s the biggest cause of bankruptcy in the United States.

That’s why NBC4 has decided to do something about it.

NBC4 Investigates Medical Debt

NBC4 partners with RIP Medical Debt to abolish millions. (Published 27 minutes ago)

The next step is a donation. NBC4 and the NBC Owned TV Stations are making a $150,000 donation to RIP Medical Debt. They’re a charity that locates, buys and forgives medical debt across the US. Our donation will allow RIP Medial Debt to buy and forgive $15 Million in debt. It will help thousands across the country and more than two-thousand right here in Southern California.

So what can you do? The same thing we did. Make a donation to RIP Medical Debt and help pay it forward.

Below is a form provided by RIP Medical Debt so you can contribute to them. Your money goes to the charity, not NBC4. For more information about the charity and how it works click here.

NBC is not collecting or receiving any information provided in the fields below. This goes directly to the charity.

