It's NBC4 Night at Angel Stadium

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches in the first inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium on May 20, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The annual NBC4 Night at Angel Stadium is set for Wednesday when pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Angels take on Kansas City.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m., but get there early to hear NBC4's Belen de Leon sing the national anthem. The NBC4 News team of anchors Chuck Henry and Colleen Williams will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Angels' rookie sensation takes the mound to face the Royals.

Chuck and Colleen will be joined by sports anchor Fred Roggin, weather forecasters Fritz Coleman and David Biggar, reporters Vikki Vargas and Hetty Chang, and the Today in LA puppy with a purpose, Zuma.

During the seventh-inning stretch, join the NBC4 team for "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

Click here for ticket information.











