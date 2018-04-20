NBC4 Weathercaster Fritz Coleman Honored by Aiport Marina Counseling Service

NBC4 Weathercaster Fritz Coleman received the 2018 Champion of Mental Health award for his volunteer work with the Airport Marina Counseling Service. (Published 27 minutes ago)

NBC4 Weathercaster Fritz Coleman was honored by the nonprofit organization Airport Marina Counseling Service on April 19, 2108 as the 2018 Champion of Mental Health for his many years supporting communities and raising awareness about the importance of a safety net for individuals and families in-need.

Airport Marina Counseling Service's 14th annual "Spring into Well-Being" Celebration was held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott Ballroom.



In addition to his celebrated broadcast career, Fritz is well-known for giving his time to numerous charitable activities, and hosts hundreds of local events to raise awareness for services that benefit underserved communities.

"Honestly, it's the best part of my life," Fritz said of his volunteer work. "My community outreach work for me, at NBC4, is really the most important part of my career."

For more information about the group, visit www.airportmarina.org.