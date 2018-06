Immigrant families walk to a respite center after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In light of the family separation crisis at the border, NBC4 and Telemundo52 will host a phone bank to help provide answers and resources to those in need.

The phone bank will be open Thursday from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Immigration attorneys and volunteers from the Guatemala and Mexico consulates will be on hand to assist callers. Immigration attorneys can provide legal guidance.

Photo credit: KNBC_TV

Here is more information about the phone bank in Spanish.

Banco de llamadas en Telemundo 52