Today in LA is welcoming a new addition to the NBC4 family -- our Puppy With a Purpose. For the next 16 months, we'll follow him on his journey to become something extraordinary. He arrived Monday Feb. 26, 2018 at Los Angeles International Airport. (Published 55 minutes ago)

