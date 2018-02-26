Help Us Name the Today in LA Puppy - NBC Southern California
Help Us Name the Today in LA Puppy

Published at 9:09 AM PST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Today in LA is welcoming a new addition to the NBC4 family -- our Puppy With a Purpose. For the next 16 months, we'll follow him on his journey to become something extraordinary.

    Help Us Name the NBC LA Puppy: Scroll down to vote

    We're excited to join the TODAY show and four other NBC stations in partnering with America's VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that strives to support veterans and first responders by pairing them with dogs who can offer both physical and emotional support.

    Their powerful mission: "To help those who have served our country honorably live with dignity and independence."

    But first, our little guy needs a name! Help us decide with your vote below.

    Thanks for helping us pick a name. We'll announce the results soon.

