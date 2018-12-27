From funny moments to beauty shots to intense grief, NBCLA's top Instagram photos of 2018 documented a year of extremes.
Here's a roundup of our top nine, most-liked Instagram posts of 2018.
With humidity on the rise and temperatures in the 90s, you can see why this bear couldn’t say no to a cooling dip Tuesday in a Granada Hills pool. The bear relaxed in the water for a few minutes before climbing out, hopping over a wall and continuing on its way in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.
"Cody was the big brother that my kids need. I have a daughter coming on the 29th of this month. He was so excited to have his first sister." The father of 22-year-old Cody Coffman choked back tears as he announced that his son was killed in the #Borderline Bar mass shooting last night. #NBCLA
Two-year-old Declan almost forgot to say “I love you” to his dad as he went to work, resulting in an adorable and relatable video. Search “toddler” on NBCLA.com or the NBCLA app for the full story. #NBCLA (Credit: Greenman Family)
We love this act of kindness! ❤️ This morning, 2-year-old Gracie handed out sandwiches to firefighters battling the deadly #CarrFire near Redding. Her two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the wildfire that has killed at least 6 people. #NBCLA (Credit: Chelsey Lutz)
Firefighters with the Huntington Beach Fire Department stand on an Orange County overpass to salute as the procession passes for Costa Mesa Fire Capt. Mike Kreza. Kreza died Monday after he was struck by a DUI suspect while bicycling by over the weekend.
Large boats arrived from Redondo Beach in #Malibu where firefighters, residents and volunteers helped unload supplies onto smaller boats, jet skis and even surfboards. Some residents donned wetsuits and swam ashore with cases of water and other supplies for those affected by the #WoolseyFire. 💙 The goods will be taken to Point Dume Elementary School where they will be handed out. #NBCLA #MalibuStrong #CaliforniaWildfires (🎥: @katiefalkenberg)
