List: NBCLA's Top 5 YouTube Videos of 2018

An analysis of data found that pepper spray use is on the rise in LA County juvenile halls and camps (left) and one woman retraced the steps of a mountain lion to bring attention to the plight of LA's mountain lions and their need for a wildlife crossing.

As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at the most viewed YouTube videos on NBCLA's channel in 2018. These are the top five.

1. Pepper Spray Use Spikes in L.A. Juvenile Halls

The LA County Probation Department recorded 747 uses of pepper spray in 2017 at juvenile halls and camps, a jump of 154 percent over 2015 when the department used pepper spray 294 times, according to an analysis of department data.

2. What Dangers Do Mountain Lions Face in LA? A Woman Retraces Their Steps to Find Out

Wildlife advocate Beth Pratt is working with government officials and the community to build a bridge that might save LA's mountain lions from extinction. Aliya Jasmine accompanies Pratt on a five-day, 50-mile hike to retrace the steps of a mountain lion.

3. Metro Bus Driver: 'Most People Don't Have Any Idea What the Job is Like'

Metro bus drivers are constantly exposed to danger and violence. The NBC4 I-Team's Joel Grover exposes the behavior that's putting both drivers and riders in jeopardy.

4. Los Angeles Approves New Airbnb Rules

After years of debate, the city of Los Angeles approved new rules for short-term rentals. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

5. Elon Musk Reveals Underground Transportation Tunnel in Los Angeles

Billionaire Elon Musk reveals his solution to traffic congestion in Southern California: an underground transportation tunnel. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

