NFL Championship Sunday Memes: The Best Jokes From The Patriots, Jaguars, Eagles and Vikings

The best jokes and images from the NFC and AFC Championship Games on Sunday as the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LII.

By Michael Duarte

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
    Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

    Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl.

    This information shouldn't surprise you, but the way in which he led the Patriots past the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game should.

    Brady shook off a hand injury that required stitches earlier in the week, and erased a 10-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter as the New England Patriots advanced to their 8th Super Bowl since 2000.

    Meanwhile, in the NFC Championship Game, the "underdog," Philadelphia Eagles once again shocked the football world with a 38-7 beat down of the Minnesota Vikings.

    In a battle of former Rams teammates, Nick Foles outplayed his counterpart, Case Keenum, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles.

    Super Bowl LII is now set as Brady looks for ring number six when the Patriots play the Eagles in Minneapolis, Minnesota in two weeks.

    Here are the best memes and jokes from the two championship games.

    Before the game, all the talk was about Tom Brady and his hand injury that required stitches on Wednesday:

    As always, a lot of fans felt that the referees were on the Patriots side:

    Early on, it felt like the Patriots were taking on the world:

    Tony Romo played 14 seasons in the NFL. This was the first time he ever participated in a Championship game.

    The Jaguars front four put pressure on Tom Brady early and often, sacking him three times in the game:

    As the Patriots mounted another postseason comeback, fans once again pointed at the referees:

    Others believed a Tom Brady comeback was inevitable:

    Eli Manning is still the only quarterback to thwart the winning machine that is the New England Patriots:

    Let's be honest, a Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl in Minnesota was not what the NFL wanted as far as ratings would have been concerned:

    Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles gave it to his former teammate Case Keenum early and often in the NFC Championship Game:

    Who is Nick Foles for $100, Alex?

    Has anyone seen Carson Wentz?

    Live look at the Vikings season:

    The Vikings fans redecorated the Rocky statue, and karma came back to bite them:

    The Vikings could have been the first team in NFL history to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium, but they choked it away:

    The Vikings top ranked defense did not show up for the NFC Championship game:

    The masks you'll find in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII:


