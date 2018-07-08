Former NFL Player Arrested For Kidnapping and Long List of Charges

File Photo: Brandon Browner #39 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Brandon Browner was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Azusa.

Per the La Verne Police Department, Browner was wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, grand theft auto and violation of restraining order.

The chase ended on the 210 Freeway, near Azusa, and Browner is in custody per the La Verne Police Department. Browner has previously been arrested for domestic battery and child endangerment in 2018 and possession of cocaine in 2017 per TMZ.

The 33-year-old was born in Los Angeles and attended high school in Sylmar.

Browner won two Super Bowls during his 11-year professional football career. The former cornerback was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and played for the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints during his NFL career, which spanned from 2005 to 2016. Browner also played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

