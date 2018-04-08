NHL First Round Playoff Schedule Set for Ducks, Kings

The Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings now know who their NHL playoff opponents will be.

The Ducks will play the San Jose Sharks in the first round, while the Los Angeles Kings will be pitted against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. While the Atlantic Division is still undecided, the NHL released its preliminary first round schedule Sunday, with the Ducks opening up play at home and the Kings kicking things off on the road.

Because the Ducks finished the regular season with 101 points to sneak past San Jose for second place in the Pacific Division, Anaheim will host the first two games of the best-of-seven series at the Honda Center.

The Kings finished in fourth place in the division and will travel to Las Vegas for Games 1 and 2 of their series. The Golden Knights enjoyed tremendous regular-season success in their inaugural season as an NHL franchise, winning the Pacific Division.

Here's what the playoff schedule will look like for both the Ducks and the Kings, as well as the arenas where the games will be played (* if necessary):

Anaheim Ducks

Thursday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. at the Honda Center

Saturday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.: at the Honda Center

Monday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.: at the SAP Center

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.: at the SAP Center

*Friday, April 20, TBD: at the Honda Center

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: at the SAP Center

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: at the Honda Center





Los Angeles Kings