NHM's First Fridays Return, with Science Style and Local Love

The first First Friday of 2018 at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles raises the dino-riffic roof on Friday, Feb. 2.

What to Know Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

$20

There's a potent air of first-iness around First Fridays, the music- and talk-filled event that's now synonymous with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.

The first-iness begins with the name, which signifies that the eveningtime bash happens on the first Friday of each month. Make that each month in the first half of the year, another first to add to the general air of first-a-tude.

There's also the fact that the science-minded themes of the nights have a first-iness to them, as they're often on the edge of discovery and exploration and, well, firsts.

And the first First Friday of 2018? It's right ahead, first fans, on Friday, Feb. 2.

If being first, not in the competitive sense but rather the gotta-see-what's-next sense, is your personal jam, make your way to the science and history institution for the kick-off of its 2018 series, which'll run on the first Friday of every month through June.

The cost for the party, which mixes high-minded chitchat, rocking live tunes, and DJ sets, as well as stroll-around-the-museum enjoyment?

It's $20, the theme of the first evening's discussion, a centerpiece to the soirée, is "From LA, to infinity — and Beyond!," John Doe and Exene will perform, and Phoebe Bridgers, too, and KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez will spin.

The larger theme for all of the First Fridays to come, including the one on Feb. 2, is lovely and local and vastly intriguing. It's "L.A. Invents: A Becoming Los Angeles Series," which will include looks at "...what makes L.A. the capital of the 21st century."

Plan on vibrant talks focused on how "nature, culture, and creativity" so beautifully braid together in this mondo and magnificent megalopolis we call home.

Are you a firster? The first First Friday is up, at NHMLA, so best go to the edge of where today meets the future and see if you can see what's next.

