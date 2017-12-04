Becoming a new mother is enough of a life-changing experience without having to watch your child battle for life in the NICU.

At Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, a nurse understood that as she watched mothers cross a stark, empty hallway from the mother and baby unit to the neonatal ICU, where premature or seriously ill children are cared for.

Maternity nurse Jennifer Dineen knew the journey from one section of the hospital to the other was a tough transition.

Dineen worked for longer than a year to bring families hope by transforming the hallway into a motivating space.

She hung portraits of NICU "grads" -- babies who spent their first weeks, or even months, of life in the neonatal ICU, and have grown into strong toddlers and children.

The wall includes stories behind each of the seven pictured, detailing how they struggled to live in the NICU, but eventually made it home. Now they are healthy, thriving children, serving as encouragement for new parents in the same place they once were.