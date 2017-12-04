Hallway of Hope: Preemie NICU Grads Give Parents Encouragement - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Hallway of Hope: Preemie NICU Grads Give Parents Encouragement

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hallway of Hope: NICU Grads Help Encourage Parents of Preemies

    [LA] Hallway of Hope: NICU Grads Help Encourage Parents of Preemies
    Thomas Bravo

    Becoming a new mother is enough of a life-changing experience without having to watch your child battle for life in the NICU.

    At Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, a nurse understood that as she watched mothers cross a stark, empty hallway from the mother and baby unit to the neonatal ICU, where premature or seriously ill children are cared for.

    Maternity nurse Jennifer Dineen knew the journey from one section of the hospital to the other was a tough transition.

    Dineen worked for longer than a year to bring families hope by transforming the hallway into a motivating space.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    NBC4

    She hung portraits of NICU "grads" -- babies who spent their first weeks, or even months, of life in the neonatal ICU, and have grown into strong toddlers and children.

    The wall includes stories behind each of the seven pictured, detailing how they struggled to live in the NICU, but eventually made it home. Now they are healthy, thriving children, serving as encouragement for new parents in the same place they once were.

    Published 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices