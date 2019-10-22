NORMS Marks 70 Years with a 70-Cent Breakfast

Oh hello there, classic NORMS breakfast. Find this filling goodness at your local NORMS diner on Oct. 23 between 6 and 9 a.m. and pay just 70 cents.

What to Know Wednesday, Oct. 23

6 to 9 a.m.

All locations

Do you say the word "sense" more than "cents" these days?

Don't sweat it. You're likely not keeping count, unless you have a super-handy app that tracks such minutia (check your phone, you just might).

But, all told, we're not "cents"-ing up conversations all that much, not in this age of online payments and debit cards and dollar bills.

It makes sense, though, that cents, as a concept, will be the frugal focus when NORMS celebrates 70 years of dinering-up our local lives on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

For the Googie-fied go-tos have become known around Southern California for offering sizable, rib-sticking meals for not-too-dear prices.

And those great prices will drop below a buck from 6 to 9 a.m. on Oct. 23, at least on one a truly classic breakfast offering.

This offering? It's a hearty morning staple, comprised of two eggs, two hotcakes, and two pieces of bacon or sausage, and it will be nicely priced at 70 cents for three delicious hours.

Also delicious? This is happening at all NORMS locations around the region.

Also sweet? Oct. 23, which is "Customer Appreciation Day" throughout the NORMS network, is also the launch day for fresh merchandise, if you want to buy and flaunt your NORMS support around town.

A sweepstakes is also kicking off on Oct. 23, with $70,000 up for grabs.

Wowee.

There's plenty happening for NORMS in 2019, but it is worth pausing to look back and marvel at all of the eats these diner-strong legends have whipped up.

The company estimates that over a billion eggs have been scrambled, fried, poached, and cooked in oodles of other eggy ways, while 340,000,000 hotcakes have made their way to customers' tables.

As for coffee? There've been 326 million cups poured over the years, and one hundred million strips of bacon placed on plates.

Nope, you don't have to eat that much bacon, or drink that all that joe, on the morning of Oct. 23.

That just wouldn't make sense.

But making cents? This sweet deal, all to show customers gratitude.

NORMS, we're raising a forkful of flapjack to your successful past, and to a long, flapjack-fueled future yet to come.

