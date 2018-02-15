Aaron Edward Carter, 49, was arrested after allegedly walking naked into a Port Hueneme Jack in the Box and masturbating in front of employees.

A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday after walking naked into a Port Hueneme restaurant and masturbating in front of employees, police said.

The incident happened around 5:37 a.m. at a Jack in the Box at 814 north Ventura Rd. When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Oxnard resident Aaron Edward Carter standing in the lobby area "with his pants and under wear around his ankles actively masturbating," according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Police said that Carter had entered the restaurant with his genitals exposed and masturbating, and then, while still masturbating, approached three female employees at the front counter while shouting, "Come on baby."

After police arrested Carter, they found a glass meth pipe on his person. Police said Carter is a registered sex offender who was on probation for petty theft and resisting arrest.

He was booked at the Ventura County Jail for indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia.