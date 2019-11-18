Naked Woman Abandons Toddlers After Crashing Car, CHP Says

After crashing a car, a naked woman left behind two toddlers on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, the California Highway Patrol said.

A naked woman left two toddlers in her vehicle and took off running after crashing into several cars before her vehicle became disabled Monday in the Stevenson Ranch area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident took place near Old Road and and Pico Road around 9:45 a.m., CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.

After crashing into several vehicles and her car stopped functioning, the woman ran out of the car and left two toddler behind, Greengard said.

The two toddlers were taken to the hospital with "major" injuries, the CHP said.

The woman was taken into custody and an investigation was ongoing, Greengard said.

The area was closed off for an unknown duration of time.