National Burrito Day Is Back and the Deals are Delish

Does holding onto a burrito, in your happy hand, and enjoying its particular burrito-like size, shape and heft, give you the same joy as, say, holding onto a favorite blanket, the kind of blankets we loved back when we were kids?

It's a comfort-focused feeling, is what we're saying, and a super sensation that really can't be replicated by holding onto any other item.

You won't need your favorite blankie, however, on Thursday, April 4, but you will need to get to a restaurant that's observing National Burrito Day, should you want to score a burrito-based deal.

So hold onto your burritos, foodie fans, for National Burrito Day is here.

Participating restaurants, and their deals, shall include...

Score $2.50 bean-and-cheese burritos, all the happy day long, at Jimboy's Tacos. There are asterisks — you can't order through the app or online — so read all.

Purchase a burrito, and enjoy a second burrito that's free at El Pollo Loco on April 4. Yep, the burrito you buy should be of equal or greater value. And you'll need to show this coupon, yep. The rest of the must-knows? Click.

Stopping by a Rubio's Coastal Grill, and plan on buying a beverage in addition to a burrito? Purchase a drink and you can buy any burrito for five bucks on April 4. For sure, there's a coupon to present, so present it, please.

Del Taco has a good April 4 deal going, and it is this: You'll need to download the Del App, and spend five dollars or more, to snag a free half-pound bean-and-cheese burrito. Need to know the details? Start here.

And are you a rewards member of QDOBA Mexican Eats? Check it out: You'll earn triple points on April 4, in tasty honor of National Burrito Day, hurray. How to use those points, which accrue with every dollar you spend? Towards food, of course (and you'll "get perks with every order").

Happy National Burrito Day!

