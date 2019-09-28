National Coffee Day's Piping Hot Deals

Oh hello there, you lovely, lovely beverage. Sept. 29 is your special holiday, and places around town'll be raising a cup in your honor. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images)

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 29

Complimentary coffees at select Coffee Bean & Tea Leafs (courtesy of the Helpful Honda Guys)

Dunkin' has a BOGO special

Oftentimes, when we read about an eats-oriented or beverage-focused national holiday, we have to pause and attempt to recall the last time we enjoyed the foodstuff in question.

Typically? It's been awhile. But when National Coffee Day comes back around, most of us don't have to ponder at length as to when we recently had a cup of joe.

Because honestly? We're probably drinking coffee while we're reading the news of National Coffee Day.

Which will steam, like a freshly brewed pot, on Sept. 29. Your local coffeehouse may be doing it up, deals-wise, but if you're looking for a free cup or a BOGO special, check out some of the caffeinated happenings below.

The Helpful Honda Guys will be out at a quartet of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf shops on Sunday, Sept. 29 as part of their Random Cups of Helpfulness promotion. They'll be treating customers to the "complimentary drink of their choice" at specific locations found around Southern California. Find out where the shops are by watching the Helpful Honda Guys' social.

The coffee at Dunkin'? Fans have sung its praises for years. It has been a day-starter for many a java-ist, whether they're stopping by their local shop for a Munchkin or just a hot bev. Wouldn't it be great if you could buy a coffee and score a free coffee for pal? You can, on Sept. 29, when Dunkin' offers a buy-one-get-one special on Original Blend, Dark Roast, and Dunkin' Decaf.

Krispy Kreme is in the sweet swing of the holiday, and they're throwing the classic Original Glazed Doughnut into the mix. You can score a free one, and free coffee, if you stop by a participating shop on Sunday, Sept. 29. And isn't Sunday kind of our favorite doughnut-based day of the week, anyhow? It's an opinion, but a strong one, if we do say so. Get your doughnut-y details now.

Looking for a flavorful cup that gives back on Sept. 29? Make your way to your local Verve Coffee Roasters. What's that mean exactly? Five percent "... of all quick cup or pour-over coffee sales and 5% of all whole bean coffee sales on vervecoffee.com will go directly to World Coffee Research, a collaborative research program that grows, protects, and improves the lives of coffee farmers." Nice. Find out more at the Verve web site.

And if you're on the road on Sept. 29, and you're looking for a little pick-me-up of the sippable sort, swing by a Pilot Flying J for a free iced or hot coffee. The good-to-know part of this deal? You'll need to have the app to redeem this offer.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations