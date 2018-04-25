Live Nation Launches $20 'National Concert Week' Offers - NBC Southern California
Hunt Ends for Elusive Golden State Killer
Live Nation Launches $20 'National Concert Week' Offers

Live Nation announced a special offer that allows $20 all-in tickets to celebrate the start of the summer concert season

By Drew Schwendiman

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Have you ever wanted to see your favorite artist in concert, only to find out tickets cost a pretty penny, so you end up sticking to the livestream instead? Live Nation hears you, which is why they're offering $20 tickets in honor of National Concert Week.

    From April 30 to May 8, Live Nation is offering fans the chance to nab $20 tickets to over 2,000 shows across its roster of summer tours.

    The entertainment company declared the week "National Concert Week" to give some time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music.

    The event kicks off with a special media event in New York, where dozens of touring artists, including Paramore, Gavin Rossdale, Pentatonix, and Taking Back Sunday will talk about their upcoming summer tours.

    Here's a list of a few artists touring nationally with Live Nation this summer that you can see for only $20:

    5 Seconds of Summer

    Backstreet Boys

    Bon Jovi

    Brad Paisley

    Charlie Puth

    Chicago / REO Speedwagon

    Daryl Hall and John Oates / Train

    G-Eazy

    Halsey

    Imagine Dragons

    Janet Jackson

    Jason Aldean

    Keith Urban

    Kesha / Macklemore

    Kygo

    Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker

    Luis Miguel

    Luke Bryan

    Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Maroon 5

    Ms. Lauryn Hill

    Niall Horan

    ODESZA

    Ozzy Osbourne

    Paramore

    Pentatonix

    Post Malone

    Rascal Flatts

    Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper

    Shakira

    Thirty Seconds To Mars

    Weezer / Pixies

    For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.

