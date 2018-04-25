Live Nation Launches $20 'National Concert Week' Offers

Have you ever wanted to see your favorite artist in concert, only to find out tickets cost a pretty penny, so you end up sticking to the livestream instead? Live Nation hears you, which is why they're offering $20 tickets in honor of National Concert Week.
From April 30 to May 8, Live Nation is offering fans the chance to nab $20 tickets to over 2,000 shows across its roster of summer tours.
The entertainment company declared the week "National Concert Week" to give some time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music.
The event kicks off with a special media event in New York, where dozens of touring artists, including Paramore, Gavin Rossdale, Pentatonix, and Taking Back Sunday will talk about their upcoming summer tours.
Here's a list of a few artists touring nationally with Live Nation this summer that you can see for only $20:
5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
Bon Jovi
Brad Paisley
Charlie Puth
Chicago / REO Speedwagon
Daryl Hall and John Oates / Train
G-Eazy
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Janet Jackson
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Kesha / Macklemore
Kygo
Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Niall Horan
ODESZA
Ozzy Osbourne
Paramore
Pentatonix
Post Malone
Rascal Flatts
Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
Shakira
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Weezer / Pixies
For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.