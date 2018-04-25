Live Nation Launches $20 'National Concert Week' Offers

Have you ever wanted to see your favorite artist in concert, only to find out tickets cost a pretty penny, so you end up sticking to the livestream instead? Live Nation hears you, which is why they're offering $20 tickets in honor of National Concert Week.

From April 30 to May 8, Live Nation is offering fans the chance to nab $20 tickets to over 2,000 shows across its roster of summer tours.

The entertainment company declared the week "National Concert Week" to give some time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music.

The event kicks off with a special media event in New York, where dozens of touring artists, including Paramore, Gavin Rossdale, Pentatonix, and Taking Back Sunday will talk about their upcoming summer tours.

Here's a list of a few artists touring nationally with Live Nation this summer that you can see for only $20:

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

Bon Jovi

Brad Paisley

Charlie Puth

Chicago / REO Speedwagon

Daryl Hall and John Oates / Train

G-Eazy

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Kesha / Macklemore

Kygo

Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker

Luis Miguel

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Niall Horan

ODESZA

Ozzy Osbourne

Paramore

Pentatonix

Post Malone

Rascal Flatts

Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper

Shakira

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Weezer / Pixies

For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.

