Calls to the national sexual assault hotline were up 57 percent over the weekend compared to an average Friday to Sunday, according to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network press secretary Sara McGovern.

On Friday and Saturday, alone, the rate of calls increased 42 percent from a normal weekend, and the weekend numbers suggest that callers did not let up on Sunday.

Local counselors believe recent headlines are the reason for the notable increase.

With Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination under scrutiny due to accusations related to alleged incidents that took place decades ago, sexual misconduct and sexual assault are in the national spotlight.

To pour fuel on the fire, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

The tweet led to a social media response with people using "#WhyIDidntReport" on Twitter to share personal stories of why they did not report sexual assault.

At the local Southern California hotline center, calls are up more than 20 percent with local counselors pointing to recent headlines as the cause for the uptick.

"This 'MeToo' and 'Time's Up' movement has elevated the platform to have these conversations, to expose it and say we cannot ignore women, men and children being sexually assaulted," says Yvette Lozano, Peace Over Violence CEO. "And we need to do something about it."

Peace Over Violence counselors, who answer the calls, are trained to provide support, including accompanying assault survivors to get medical attention--if necessary. The counselors will also go to police interviews if the callers decide to press charges.

If you've been the victim of sexual assault, even if it was years ago, and need someone to talk to, you can call the local hotline at 1-213-626-3393.